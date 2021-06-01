Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Who killed him? Family of man found dead in northeast Harris County ditch want your help

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Crime Stoppers
Houston
Local
Crime
Cline Road scene from March, left, and Daniel Ray Lerma Jr.
Cline Road scene from March, left, and Daniel Ray Lerma Jr. (KPRC/Crime Stoppers of Houston)

HOUSTON – Authorities are still trying to find out who killed a man found in a ditch in early March in northeast Harris County.

That man, found in the 9600 block of Cline Road, was Daniel Ray Lerma Jr. He had been shot.

Daniel Ray Lerma Jr. (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Now his family and local officials are asking for your help to find who killed him.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Emergency vehicles are parked near the scene where a man's body was found in northeast Harris County, Texas, on March 11, 2021. (KPRC)

About the Author: