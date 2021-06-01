Police searching for thieves who stole nearly $25K worth of items from storage unit

A search is underway for the people involved in a northwest Houston burglary.

HOUSTON – A search is underway for the people involved in a northwest Houston burglary.

The burglary happened on Jan. 10 around 3:30 a.m. at a location on West 34th street near TC Jester Boulevard, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the moment the thieves used bolt cutters to break into a storage unit and stole a stomp grinder and a trailer valued at $23,000 and $1,800 respectively.

Police said the thieves loaded the stomp grinder and attached the trailed to their dark, older model GMC Sierra 4X4 and fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.