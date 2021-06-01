Police investigating 2-year-old girl’s death in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a 2-year-old girl’s death in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Police said the girl lived with her parents at the Heights at Post Oak Apartments and just before midnight, the mother and father took the child to HCA Pearland Hospital.

According to investigators, the little girl was unresponsive and had some suspicious bruising on her body. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Houston Police Department Homicide investigators were then called by the hospital staff. An investigation into the little girl’s death is now underway.

Police said a medical examiner will perform an autopsy, search for a cause of death and decide if any foul play was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.