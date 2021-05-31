5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, May 31

FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, a group opposing new voter legislation gather outside the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans dug in Saturday, May 29, for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., finalizing a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, reduce polling hours and scale back Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Here are things to know for Monday, May 31:

1. President Joe Biden says Texas voting bill is “part of an assault on democracy”

With Texas Republicans poised to sign off on a sweeping voting bill, President Joe Biden said Saturday that legislation like Senate Bill 7 that restricts voting access is “un-American.”

“Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote, " Biden said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. “It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year — and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans.”

2. Sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas fail to pass after Democrats stage walkout before midnight deadline

Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block the passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.

The revolt is one of Democrats’ biggest protests to date against GOP efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.

