Man holding car door open for wife ambushed, shot multiple times, police say

HOUSTON – The search is on for the person accused in a fatal ambush-style shooting and police are asking for the community’s help.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store on Cavalcade Street and Terry Street in northeast Houston.

A man in his 50s and his wife were leaving the store and he was holding open the car door for his wife when a masked shooter in a green shirt and black pants came up and shot the man several times at point-blank range, authorities said.

The shooter took off running and the man died in the parking lot, police said.

Right now, authorities are reviewing surveillance footage, trying to get a better description of the suspect. Meanwhile, the motive for this shooting remains unknown.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help finding the shooter or any information that can lead them to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).