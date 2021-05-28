Innocent driver speaks out after being injured in triple shooting in north Houston

Houston – A northwest Houston woman was simply headed to work to take care of her family when she was caught in the crossfire of a gunman who shot two people and then turned the gun on her.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 27, outside of the Linda Vista Apartments on De Soto.

Still very emotional, the woman, who did not want to use her name, said witnessing two people get shot was far worse than her getting shot.

The suspect, 39-year-old Tayo Brown, appeared in court Thursday evening after being charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The innocent driver said Brown shot her in the shoulder while she was driving. She said she does not know him and had nothing to do with the altercation between him and the two other victims.

The woman added that she has just dropped off her daughters and is very thankful they weren’t with her when the shots were fired.