Local News

HPD: Person found dead in dumpster at southwest Houston apartment complex

Briana Zamora-Nipper
, Community Associate Producer

Police crime scene tape
Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

Homicide Detective with the Houston Police Department are en route to an apartment complex in southwest Houston after receiving a report a body was found in a dumpster at the complex.

The deceased person was located at the complex around 8:25 a.m. Friday morning.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

