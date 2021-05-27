Partly Cloudy icon
Man found living in Walmart air ducts in west Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A SWAT team was called to a west Houston Walmart after police say a man was found living in the store’s air-conditioning vents Wednesday.

Westside officers responded around 6 p.m. to the Walmart located in the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood.

SWAT officers and Houston police were called when the man refused to come out. Police said the man who was having a mental crisis has been living in the ducts but it is unknown for how long.

Police said the man was eventually removed and taken out on a stretcher to an ambulance while handcuffed.

This is a developing story.

