Beekeeper surprises LaPorte ISD students with moving tribute after teacher dies

A class of fourth-grade students in LaPorte ISD received a gift Wednesday to help them grieve a loss they never expected to endure.

“I just think about him a lot,” reflected Ryan Barnett, a fourth-grader at Heritage Elementary School in Deer Park.

Barnett’s teacher, Brian Fournier, suddenly passed away on April 18, leaving his students, fellow teachers, parents, and staff heartbroken.

Fournier, 56, taught at Heritage Elementary for years. His students said he had a knack for making them laugh while he taught.

“If we had an angle question on homework he’d be like go to the corner cause it’s 90 degrees. Cause it had the turning, and I loved that joke,” Barnett said.

On the afternoon of Fournier’s death, Raul Pineda, a substitute teacher in LaPorte ISD, received a text asking if he would be interested in filling in the next day.

He agreed – but didn’t know about Mr. Fournier until he showed up.

“The principal pulls me aside and says hey I have to tell you something. Do you know what you’re walking into? She said the fourth-grade teacher has passed away,” Pineda remembered.

