5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, May 27

Here are things to know for Thursday, May 27:

1. 7-year-old accidentally shot in face by 9-year-old who found loaded pistol on a bed, police say

Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on 600 E. Anderson Road, police said.

According to police, there were multiple unsecured weapons in the home, including a loaded pistol, which was lying on the bed when the 9-year-old found it.

The 9-year-old tried to show the 7-year-old the weapon when the gun accidentally fired, hitting the younger child in the face, police said. According to authorities, the shot went “through and through to the cheek,” and the 7-year-old is expected to survive.

2. Innocent driver injured during triple shooting at apartment complex in north Houston

