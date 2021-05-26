Man dies after being assaulted at group home during fight with another resident, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation underway after a man is dead after he was assaulted at a group home during a fight Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Brenford Drive for a report of an assault.

When responding officers arrived, police said they found a 65-year-old man who had been assaulted. Police said he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man had gotten into a fight with another resident at the home. The cause of the fight is unknown.

Police said other residents at the home were detained for questioning but no charges have been filed at this point. Police said the home is a group home but did not disclose what kind of group home or how many residents live there.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.