Fort Bend County commissioners approve new body camera policy for officers

FORT BEND COUNTY – On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Fort Bend County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a county-wide body-worn camera policy for agencies operating within the county.

But according to County Judge KP George, the policy is not enforceable and does not supersede existing department policies or provide any funding for additional body-worn cameras for law enforcement agencies.

“So the thing about it, when it comes to different law enforcement agencies, I can not tell a publicly-elected official or a law enforcement agency what they can do and what they cannot do,” Geroge said on Wednesday.

On the face of it, the guidelines are fairly stringent, instructing officers and deputies to record all calls, which is a stricter policy than what the Houston Police Department has adopted. HPD instructs officers to record higher priority calls.

Law enforcement agencies with policies that don’t match the new measures will not face consequences. George said that the commissioners lack enforcement-authority of the new guidelines set out in the document.

Ad

“We recommend people to follow it, but this does not supersede or remove the duty of officers to comply with other procedures and obligations,” George said.