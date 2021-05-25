5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, May 25

Here are things to know for Tuesday, May 25:

1. Body wrapped in tarp found inside home of woman who called for police escort because she suspected a break-in, authorities say

An investigation is underway after police found a body wrapped in a tarp inside the living room of a home in Missouri City.

The discovery was made around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Quail Prairie Drive near Quail Shot Drove, according to authorities.

Detectives a woman came home and called police for an escort because it looked like her burglar bars were open and she thought her home had been burglarized, police said.

The woman -- who said she had been taken hostage Monday by her boyfriend -- asked authorities to accompany her while she gathered some belongings, according to police

However, police said when they entered the home, they noticed something was not right. After looking around, they found the body of a young Black man wrapped in a tarp and covered in blankets behind the couch, police said.

