Want that blue checkmark on Twitter? The verification process is opening up

The shroud of mystery surrounding Twitter’s verification process seems like it’s being lifted.

Twitter is unveiling a new verification process to the public for anyone to apply to get verified and to get that blue checkmark by their Twitter handles.

The changes started taking effect this past Thursday. Twitter users should be able to see the application to be verified in their Account Settings. However, to prevent an overwhelming amount of applications from flooding in, this new feature is being rolled out gradually, which means if you’re not able to apply just yet, it might just be a matter of time before you can.

Being verified with that blue checkmark on Twitter has been viewed by many as a symbol of recognized legitimacy, a badge of honor for some. Twitter lists traits for its verified sites as being “authentic, notable, and active.”

Of course, not everyone applying will end up being verified. Twitter will still make the ultimate decision. And if you get rejected, you can reapply for verification in 30 days.

But -- at the very least -- everyone can now chase after getting that coveted blue checkmark.