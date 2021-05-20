Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner launches Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner launched of the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity on Thursday.

The effort, in the works for 10 months, is designed to make a lasting change in the Houston community for a “brighter and more equitable future.” The fund will investing resources into non-profits and small business that uplift and empower the Black community.

The fund’s announcement coincides with the near one-year anniversary of the death of Houston native George Floyd. Floyd, who once lived in the Third Ward, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May 25. Chauvin was convicted on three charges in Floyd’s death.

“But for the murder of George Floyd and how it occurred we probably would not be standing where we are today,” Turner said. “For many of us on the board, George is the reason we are all here. He is the reason we were compelled to action and why we could not sit on the sidelines and wait for this history of inequality and injustice to end itself. It will not end itself. We have to be the agents that we want to be. We are here now because it is George’s hometown and we are ready to lead the way.”