Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Carlos Guerrero, 43, is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – A search is underway for the man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police said they received a report about the abuse on Dec. 28, 2019, one day after the crime took place at a location in the 16800 block of City View Place.

During the investigation, authorities identified 43-year-old Carlos Guerrero as the prime suspect in the case. Guerrero was then charged with sexual assault of a child.

Guerrero is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes. He is believed to be bald or has very short hair, police said. Authorities estimate Guerrero to be about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weigh about 155 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Guerrero’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.