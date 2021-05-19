Man found with gunshot wound crashes into utility pole in north Harris County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound after a crash Wednesday in north Harris County.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Old Humble Road and Nueces Park Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a white pickup truck that hit a utility pole. Investigators said when they made contact with the driver, he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators don’t know what led up to the shooting or have any information on the suspect involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.