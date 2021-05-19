5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 19

Here are things to know for Wednesday, May 19:
1. These are the areas Houston drivers should avoid during heavy rain
When floodwaters begin to rise in Houston, crews usually begin blocking intersections and underpasses to keep drivers safe.
Officials said all intersections and underpasses have the potential to be dangerous during storms, and that locations of serious flooding can vary. It is never safe to drive through water that covers a roadway. Remember the adage: Turn around. Don’t drown.
Houston’s Public Works Department has provided the following list of areas, intersections or underpasses that are prone to problems during a flood event.
2. Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting government entities, such as public schools, from mandating masks
Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order Tuesday that will prohibit government entities, such as public schools, from mandating masks.