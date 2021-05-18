5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, May 18

Here are things to know for Tuesday, May 18:
1. Family, police asking for help after man shot, killed in southwest Houston
Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southwest Houston.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Concourse Drive near Duchamp Drive in the Westwood area, police said.
According to authorities, witnesses told them the victim, 29-year-old Elias Marzano, and another person were involved in a verbal altercation.
Police said as Marzano was driving away, the other person pulled out a handgun fired multiple gunshots, hitting Marzano while he was in his vehicle.