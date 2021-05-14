Special Program: “A Celebration of Reading 2021″

KPRC 2 proudly partnered with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for a second year to bring viewers “A Celebration of Reading: A Vision of Literacy For All.”
This year’s event was hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse and featured multiple renowned authors, including:
- George W. Bush - The 43rd President released his most recent book “Out of Many One” which features stories and paintings he’s done of immigrants
- Elin Hilderbrand - Known as the queen of beach reads, Hilderbrand’s newest book “Golden Girl” is set to be released in June
- Mark Sullivan - The best-selling author spoke about his new book just released on May 4 called “The Last Green Valley”
- Peter Baker & Susan Glasser - The husband and wife authors worked directly with former Secretary of State James Baker for a compelling biography titled “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III”
- Matthew McConaughey - The renowned actor, college professor, and philanthropist is now a best-selling author. He sat down with Dominique to talk about his book “Greenlights.” (Scroll down to see Dominique’s full interview.)