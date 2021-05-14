Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Special Program: “A Celebration of Reading 2021″

KPRC 2 proudly partnered with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for a second year to bring viewers “A Celebration of Reading: A Vision of Literacy For All.”

This year’s event was hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse and featured multiple renowned authors, including:

  • George W. Bush - The 43rd President released his most recent book “Out of Many One” which features stories and paintings he’s done of immigrants
  • Elin Hilderbrand - Known as the queen of beach reads, Hilderbrand’s newest book “Golden Girl” is set to be released in June
  • Mark Sullivan - The best-selling author spoke about his new book just released on May 4 called “The Last Green Valley”
  • Peter Baker & Susan Glasser - The husband and wife authors worked directly with former Secretary of State James Baker for a compelling biography titled “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III”
  • Matthew McConaughey - The renowned actor, college professor, and philanthropist is now a best-selling author. He sat down with Dominique to talk about his book “Greenlights.” (Scroll down to see Dominique’s full interview.)

See photos from the “A Celebration of Reading 2021″ in person event hosted in The Post Oak Hotel

Dominique Sachse Interviews Matthew McConaughey about his book “Greenlights”

