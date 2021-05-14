Special Program: “A Celebration of Reading 2021″

KPRC 2 proudly partnered with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for a second year to bring viewers “A Celebration of Reading: A Vision of Literacy For All.”

This year’s event was hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse and featured multiple renowned authors, including:

See photos from the “A Celebration of Reading 2021″ in person event hosted in The Post Oak Hotel

Dominique Sachse Interviews Matthew McConaughey about his book “Greenlights”