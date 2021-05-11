5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, May 11

Here are things to know for Tuesday, May 11:

1. Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the shot to be made available to more kids.

2. Donald Trump endorses Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection, giving a top ally in Texas an early boost in his bid for a third term next year.

