2 teens detained after man shot to death in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two teens have been detained by police after a man was shot while behind the wheel in north Houston Thursday. Authorities said he later died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Melrose Street around 12:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was driving a car with three other people inside and pulled into the driveway. Police said two teen boys came outside of the home and the two groups had some sort of argument.

While the car was trying to drive away, police said one of the teens pulled out a gun and opened fire. Officers said the driver was struck and ended up crashing at the end of the block.

The other passengers that were in the car ran away and have not been found, police said.