Sketch released of suspect who fatally gunned down man in northwest Houston parking lot

A sketch photo was released of a man accused of fatally shooting another man at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on April 25, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. in the 6400 block of Antoine Drive, near Sheraton Oaks Drive.

According to police at the time of the shooting, callers reported hearing four to five gunshots before the man’s body was found. Police said they believe the man was staying at the apartments with his mother.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.