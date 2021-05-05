Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing child for 5 months

Carlos Joel Vasquez Vasquez, 20, is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of sexually abusing a child for several months.

Authorities said the victim reported the abuse on January 22, 2020. The abuse had been happening from August 2019 through December 2019 at a location in the 6200 block of West Bellfort Avenue, police said.

During the investigation, police said they were able to identify Carlos Joel Vasquez Vasquez as the prime suspect in the case. He was subsequently charged with the sexual assault of a child, police said.

The 20-year-old is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Vasquez Vasquez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-Stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.