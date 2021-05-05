Houston woman pleads guilty to smuggling $300K worth of liquid meth in gas tank

HOUSTON – A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to import thousands of dollars worth of liquid meth into the country, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Yatziri Barboza, 24, arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo driving a Volkswagen Touareg on March 6, and during an X-ray of the vehicle, authorities noticed an “anomaly” in the gas tank, according to a news release.

Authorities then removed the gas tank and found a secret compartment with 57.46 kilograms of liquid meth. Officials said that amount has a street value of around $300,000.

Barboza was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to the crime. She could face a minimum of 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

Her sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a later date.