5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 5

FILE - In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Friday, April 30, The Associated Press reported on social media posts sharing a fabricated screenshot last weekend that purported to show the Chicago Police Department tweeting in support of Chauvin, who was convicted for the murder of Floyd. The department sent no such tweet. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Here are things to know for Wednesday, May 5:

1. Derek Chauvin’s lawyer files motions to throw out guilty verdict, seeks new trial

The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial, saying the court abused its discretion, and he wants a hearing to have the verdict impeached because of what he says is jury misconduct, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. Evidence at trial showed Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe and went motionless.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said he is requesting a new trial in the interests of justice. He said there were abuses of discretion that deprived Chauvin of a fair trial, prosecutorial and jury misconduct and that the verdict was contrary to law.

2. Surveillance video released after transgender woman killed outside of Houston area Chick-Fil-A

Police are still searching for answers after a transgender woman was killed outside of a Chick-Fil-A.

