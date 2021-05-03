Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of fleeing scene of fatal shooting on a bike

Authorities are asking for help finding this man, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Houston.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store on Runnels Street near Chartres Street and the Eastex Freeway, police said.

Police said the victim, 26-year-old Kristen Askew left a nearby apartment complex and walked to the convenience store to buy some items.

Once at the store, Askew got into an argument with someone in the parking lot and ended up being shot, police said.

According to police, the shooter was caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene on a red bicycle. He is described as a white or Hispanic young man and was wearing a red sleeveless shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.