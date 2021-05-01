Woman being transported dies after ambulance she was in gets hit by driver who ran red light, authorities say

HOUSTON – One woman is dead and four other people are injured after an accident involving an ambulance in northwest Harris County.

The accident happened around 11:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and TC Jester, according to authorities.

Harris County deputies said an 80-year-old woman, identified as Shirley Ogletree, was being transported by private ambulance for a non-emergency when another driver heading southbound ran a red light at the intersection.

Deputies said the driver, later identified as Geovanny Castro, hit the ambulance and caused it to roll over and land back on its wheels. Castro’s 2013 Toyota Carolla ended up in a nearby wooded area, deputies said.

According to authorities, Ogletree, the back attendant, Christopher Lindseth and the driver of the ambulance, Kimberly Carter had to be transported to a hospital via ambulance. Ogletree was later pronounced dead. The conditions of Lindseth and Carter are unclear.

The passenger of the striking vehicle, Victor Eligio was also transported via ambulance in unknown condition, deputies said. Castro had to be extricated out and was transported to a hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the accident and determine if Castro may have been intoxicated.

Acadian Ambulance Service released Saturday a statement following the ambulance crash: