Search underway for man accused of killing girlfriend’s friend in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s friend in southeast Houston Thursday.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 7575 Plum Creek Dr.

Investigators said the girlfriend brought some friends to help her move the boyfriend out, but the situation turned violent when he showed up.

According to police, the boyfriend and a male friend of the woman got into a fight and at some point, the friend was shot and killed.

Police believe the boyfriend took off in a silver sedan that may have a broken window from the shooting.