More than 90 people found in suspected human smuggling operation in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – More than 90 people were found inside a home in southwest Houston, and Houston police say they suspect human smuggling.

The home is in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive at South Kensington Drive.

“I walk this road when I’m usually out walking, no inclination of anything going on. It’s a quiet neighborhood. That’s why we’re here,” said homeowner Wanda Andrews.

Police say several of the 91 people found inside the residence likely have COVID-19. According to police, some have fever and loss of smell.

The health department is headed to the home and they will perform rapid tests. As of 1:45 p.m., no one has been brought out of the home and police have not been able to separate victims from potential suspects.

Out of the 91 people found inside the house, five are female and the rest are male. None are children and the oldest is in the late 30s.

It is a two-story house. The people were spread out upstairs and downstairs. They were huddled together and told police that they haven’t eaten in a while.

Ad

Police said aside from some mattresses on the wall, the inside of the house appeared to be in good shape. Authorities are attempting to identify who’s who, as they have reason to believe the suspects are trying to blend in with everyone else.