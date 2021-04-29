Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at shopping center in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a shopping center in northeast Houston Thursday.

Firefighters responded to what was initially called a “structure fire” at 9011 Jensen Dr.

Officials said they arrived and located a fire in a vacant portion of a strip mall. Firefighters are currently still battling the blaze.

So far, officials said there has been a structural collapse of portions of the building. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.