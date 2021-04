Houston – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a motel room in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to reports on an incident at Motel 6 on Featherwood Drive at Fuqua around 9 p.m.

Police said they found a man inside the motel room dead. No suspects have been arrested.

The police did not say how the man died, but homicide detectives were on the scene.

This is a developing story.