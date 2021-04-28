Local leaders, officials react to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez nomination to lead ICE

HOUSTON – Local officials and lawmakers are all reacting to Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez being nominated to lead ICE by President Biden.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from the Biden administration named a number of people who will be nominated to lead various national security agencies.

So far, the sheriff has not publicly weighed in on the announcement, but others have.

“I’m just really happy that the administration has seen his talent and I think they’ll gain an incredibly talented leader,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Congrats to my friend Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on being nominated to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the Biden Administration. I'll be sad for him to leave us, but President Biden will gain a compassionate, thoughtful and courageous leader. @SheriffEd_HCSO — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 27, 2021

County commissioner Adrian Garcia said Gonzalez has the right experience for the new post.

“He brings compassion having been a Houston police officer, a police investigator, having handled some of the most complex investigations,” Garcia said.

Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of the immigrant-led civil rights organization FIEL, said it’s too early to know what the nomination will mean for the immigrant community, but he hopes it leads to changes at ICE.

