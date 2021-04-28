Partly Cloudy icon
Local leaders, officials react to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez nomination to lead ICE

Ninfa Saavedra
HOUSTON – Local officials and lawmakers are all reacting to Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez being nominated to lead ICE by President Biden.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from the Biden administration named a number of people who will be nominated to lead various national security agencies.

So far, the sheriff has not publicly weighed in on the announcement, but others have.

“I’m just really happy that the administration has seen his talent and I think they’ll gain an incredibly talented leader,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

County commissioner Adrian Garcia said Gonzalez has the right experience for the new post.

“He brings compassion having been a Houston police officer, a police investigator, having handled some of the most complex investigations,” Garcia said.

Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of the immigrant-led civil rights organization FIEL, said it’s too early to know what the nomination will mean for the immigrant community, but he hopes it leads to changes at ICE.

