Family of Richmond man who was killed while listening to music in his car asks for justice

HOUSTON – Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the family of a 56-year-old man who was shot and killed while sitting in his car listening to music outside of his home.

“I just can’t believe that someone had the nerve to do that,” Melissa Duran, the sister of the victim said.

On April 15, Richmond police said Carlos Medina was outside of his home at the Lamar Park Apartments in Richmond when he was shot to death.

Duran’s older brother, Carlos Medina, said his brother was just doing what he did every day.

“He always hung around in his van, listening to music and smoking a cigarette,” Duran said. “Someone walked up to him and shot him.”

Now, Richmond police are looking for information to further the investigation. The suspect is still on the run, police said.

Meanwhile, the family is devastated.

“He was kind. He was a handyman, so he helped out. If you needed help, he was always there for people,” Duran said.

