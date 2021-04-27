Cypress woman transported to hospital after being shot in neck

HOUSTON – A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the neck in Cypress, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constables.

Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 19600 block of Hardwood Ridge Trail around 4:30 p.m.

Constable deputies found a woman shot in the neck. She was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

One person was arrested, according to constable deputies. It’s not clear if the shooting was domestic or not.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area, if possible.