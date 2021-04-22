16-year-old fatally shot in southeast Houston; search for witness, 2 cars underway, police say

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in southeast Houston Wednesday and a friend that was with him at the time is missing, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at 8405 Broadway St. around 11 p.m.

According to investigators, suspects in a red Mercedes and a white vehicle drove up to the teen. Police said someone got out of the vehicle, talked to the teen for a few seconds, and opened fire before speeding away.

Officers said the teen was shot multiple times, including once in the neck. He was declared dead at the scene, investigators said.

Investigators said there was a friend with the victim at the time of the shooting, but so far, police have not been able to find him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.