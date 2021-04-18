Local News

HPD names 2 assistant chiefs and at least one is reportedly making history

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
Houston police
,
HPD

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said Sunday that it has two new assistant chiefs. At least one of them is reportedly making history.

Yasar Bashir and Patricia Cantu were appointed Saturday by Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police public information officer told KPRC 2.

Bashir is assistant chief as head of the Family Violence Department.

Bashir was formerly commander of Major Assaults and Cantu was commander of Air Support.

The U.S. Embassy of Islamabad noted in a celebratory tweet that Bashir is the first Muslim assistant chief of police in the United States.

