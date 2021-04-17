Doctors discover cancerous tumors after Houston man hospitalized for shooting

HOUSTON – A Houston woman whose husband was recently shot said the trip to the hospital led to another discovery. Her husband also has cancer.

“It messed me up for a second because we’re already battling something,” said Elisandra Escobedo.

She said her husband Daniel Escobedo, 30, was shot three times from behind on March 17 during a trip to a nearby corner store.

“Opened the door, see my husband coming towards me with gunshot wounds asking for help,” Elisandra said.

The shooting happened near the corner of Bellfort Avenue and Leonora Street. Houston Police said the shooter and two other suspects got away.

While doctors at the hospital were checking Daniel for bullets, they found something else.

“Doing a scan through his body, they discover he had a tumor in the chest,” Elisandra said. “He has one in the thigh, the inner thigh area.”

Just last week, the family learned the results. Elisandra said Daniel has Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer.

While Daniel had some of the symptoms, Elisandra said they never would have suspected it was cancer and would not have gone to the doctor if it wasn’t for the shooting.

“If it didn’t happen, I would’ve never known,” Elisandra said.

But that doesn’t mean she is willing to forget what the shooter did.

“If y’all know that it was your son, please turn him in,” Elisandra said. “I just want justice. I don’t want them to have another family hurting the way we are.”

Elisandra said Daniel is still recovering from the shooting and will need chemo.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting but investigators met with the victim last week and are still working the case, HPD spokesman John Cannon said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the family during this time.