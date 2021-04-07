Music video ends in shootout in Galleria area neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON – Gunfire shattered the silence on Lana Lane and Mid Lane in a neighborhood near the Galleria.

“I’ve lived here for eight years and I know people that’s lived here for 20 years, we’ve never had anything like this happen,” said Jim Kirkpatrick, who also says he saw the gunman running after hearing shots fired.

It was around 2 p.m. Monday when Houston police said a man and his girlfriend reportedly drove a Rolls Royce SUV from the Galleria to Lana Lane to shoot a music video. Police said that it appeared the couple was followed by a gunman who robbed the man for his Rolex at gunpoint. Police said the man’s girlfriend pulled out her gun and then a shootout ensued.

Home surveillance cameras captured some of the commotion witnesses saw.

“I just happened to glance and I saw somebody running across the lot,” Kirkpatrick said.

While HPD won’t yet confirm whether the man seen on video running from the scene is the shooter, but he matches the physical and clothing description they provided. By the time police arrived, the suspected gunman was gone.

“I saw 15 police cruisers, investigators, evidence bags and bullet casings on the ground in my driveway and a bullet lodged in my house,” said another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

While property, including the Rolls Royce, did sustain damage. Police said there were no injuries.

Police believe the gunman was seen driving a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the Houston Police Department.