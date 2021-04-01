Hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children to arrive in Houston Thursday

HOUSTON – A total of 500 unaccompanied migrant children are expected to arrive in Houston Thursday.

Officials said the location is undisclosed and off-limits but will operate as an emergency intake site run by the National Association of Christian Churches. Preparations are being made to accept up to 13,000 more.

Texas has several facilities that are housing unaccompanied migrant children. This week, customs and border patrol offered a look inside a facility in Donna, Texas that was originally designed to house 250 children. That number is now up to 4,000.

Many are waiting for temporary housing or to reunite with family living in the U.S. Earlier this week, Sen. John Cornyn held a press conference after touring an undisclosed and off-limits facility for migrant children run by the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

The Republican senator says he met with some of the children who were from Guatemala and Honduras who were being tutored. The Mayor’s Office and Harris County officials said they haven’t heard anything about this undisclosed location.

This is a developing story.