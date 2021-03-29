Former Houston banker sentenced to prison for fraud scheme

A 41-year-old former International Bank of Commerce employee has been ordered to federal prison after she admitted to defrauding her former employer, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a release.

Lori Nan Dean of Houston pleaded guilty Aug. 26, 2019 to bank fraud.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Gilmore imposed a 15-month sentence, which will be immediately followed by two years of supervised release. Dean was also ordered to pay a total $91,748.56 in restitution.

From Jan. 2, 2016 through Aug. 2, 2017, Dean was employed as a Marketing Manager at IBC in Houston. At the time of her plea, she admitted she had defrauded the bank of $144,300. Dean said she made unauthorized withdrawals through the submission of fraudulent debit general ledger tickets.