HPD: 1 person killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside a Houston convenience store early Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dixie Drive. A man fired several shots and fled the scene.

A 29-year-old man was struck numerous times and died at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion or a Hispanic male wearing an olive jacket. He was last seen in a red vehicle.

An investigation into the shooting is in its early stages. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.