Hit or miss? Pepsi introduces Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola

Peeps, you either love them or hate them.

Those who love when it in season, around this time of year, may be interested in this twisted cola collaboration.

Pepsi announced its collaboration with Peeps on a limited-edition marshmallow-flavored cola.

The Pepsi X Peeps drink will be sold in three-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans and described as “a delicious new beverage that combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

In addition to the soda, the companies launched a social media contest for fans to post pictures of themselves doing springtime activities with Peeps chicks and bunnies by using the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram, KSAT reports.

Those who participate in the contest have a chance to win a limited edition three-pack of the new soda and other prizes.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing in a press release. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”