Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a child

Kedrick Williams wanted for Indecency with a Child.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say performed sexual acts with a child in August of 2019.

Kedrick Williams, 27, is currently wanted for indecency with a child.

In August of 2019, police say Williams performed “indecent sexual acts” with the child victim in the 12900 block of Southbridge Road.

Williams is described as a Black man weighing 160 pounds, who is approximately 5′9″ tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).