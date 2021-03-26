5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, March 26

FILE - This April 1, 2020 file photo shows the Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon says executive Wilke, who oversees the companys retail business, will retire early in 2021. He will be replaced by Dave Clark, who runs Amazon's warehouses and delivery network. Wilke has been at Amazon for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Here are things to know for Friday, March 26:

1. Local woman says she tried to help 8-year boy three weeks before his death

Nahji Jackson said she first encountered 8-year old Keyontae Holzendorf just several weeks ago.

“I was pulling into the grocery store, Food Town, to grab some things and I saw a little boy sitting outside, standing up holding muffins and his mother was next to him on the side,” Jackson said. “He had a cut under his right eye, it looks like he had it stitched up because it was a really deep gash. He had old burns behind each ear, he had cuts and old cuts all over him, on his face, on his neck and on his hands.”

According to Jackson, she called the Houston Police Department.

“I filed a police report. I asked the police if they could just take the little boy somewhere they told me that they do believe he was being abused but there was nothing they could do at that point,” Jackson said.

The Houston Police Department did confirm that the officers talked to the boy’s parents, who claimed the child hurt himself while riding a bike.

2. 2 men, 1 woman charged in connection to death of missing juvenile, burning human remains, Liberty County officials say

Authorities in Liberty County have arrested and charged two men and a woman in connection with the death of an unidentified juvenile, who had been reported missing about a week prior.

Randy Norlan Salinas, 26, of Channelview, and Cade Cates, 23, of north Liberty County, are accused of being involved in the juvenile’s death, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Later Thursday evening, officials said a third person, Kathryn Alexander, who is the girlfriend of Cates, was also arrested and charged with murder. The follow-up investigation uncovered that Alexander was present at the time of the murder and helped with the disposal of the body. She was booked at the Liberty County Jail.

3. SWAT gets man out of 15-story-high crane in downtown Houston

SWAT rescued a man that jumped a fence, climbed a ladder and hijacked a crane in downtown Houston Friday.

Houston police said they were called to the scene around 3 a.m. due to “suspicious activity.” The man was about 15 stories up. When he climbed up there, investigators said the man walked along the catwalk and got inside the cab.

4. Amazon to build 4 new delivery stations in Houston area

Amazon continues to expand its company in the Houston area after announcing that it’s building four more delivery stations in the Houston area.

The additional delivery stations will help increase the company’s efficiency of deliveries for customers in the area, according to Amazon.

The stations will create more than 300 full-time jobs, which will pay $15 per hour and a benefits package, according to a release.

5. Astros star Carlos Correa says he’s planning for free agency, sends social media into frenzy

The dream of keeping the vaunted Houston Astros infield together may be fading, according to star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa confirmed the Astros offered him a 6-year, $120 million deal that he declined.

“What was reported on the 6-year, $120 million-offer was a couple of weeks ago, and there was no conversation after that” Correa said. “We haven’t spoken on a possible extension since then. I’m preparing like I’m going to be a free agent this year.”

