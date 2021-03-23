HCSO seeking victims of man charged with sexual assault

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for victims in connection to a man who is currently in jail for sexual assault.

Stanley Cosey, 45, is currently charged with three counts of sexual assault. Deputies believe there may be more victims.

The last victim, a 25-year-old woman, told deputies that she met Cosey on a social media dating site.

Deputies said the two agreed to meet at a location in northwest Harris County. While on the date, deputies say Cosey became aggressive toward the woman as she tried to leave the room.

Cosey overpowered the victim and began to sexually assault her, according to deputies.

Deputies say the woman attempted to flee again, and at one point ran out onto the balcony of the room to try to escape. Cosey then grabbed the woman, and while she was struggling to break free, he attempted to throw her off the balcony, deputies added. Cosey then dragged her back into the room and choked her until she passed out, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Cosey is urged to call the Adult Special Crimes Unit at 713-274-9370 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).