HCSO: Over 100 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that over 100 people have been arrested for offenses related to illegal street racing during a multi agency crackdown.

Several vehicles have been towed and multiple weapons recovered.

Over 100 arrests made during this multi-agency task force focused on illegal street racing. The pic below is just one more example of an out of state visitor coming to our home town and causing problems on our roads. One more seized vehicle. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D2Patrol pic.twitter.com/97UJCW67p9 — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) March 21, 2021

The Traffic Crimes Unit and a multiagency task force are combatting illegal street racing. The below pics show those who failed to heed the warning of top law enforcement in our area. Too many pics to put on Twitter. Many went to jail, several cars seized. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/R66fRJ3H4R — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) March 20, 2021

The crackdown came as race enthusiasts converge in Baytown this week for TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals.

County officials and authorities in Harris County have seen an increase in street racing and last year created a traffic crimes unit to combat complaints over reckless driving.

“Just last month, our sheriff’s office deputies investigated a dangerous street incident that resulted in a crash that killed two young brothers, ages 14 and 16,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez during a news briefing earlier this week “...The problem of illegal street racing and street takeovers has gotten so bad that last year our sheriff’s office created a special traffic crimes unit that is tasked with shutting down these drivers.”

Harris County residents who witness illegal street racing in the area are urged to report it at 713-221-6000 or TrafficCrimesTips@sheriff.hctx.net.