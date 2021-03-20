HPD: 2 people wounded in shooting

HOUSTON – At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hailey Street in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers did not locate any victims at the scene but did find multiple shell casings and some blood on the ground.

Shortly after, investigators were notified two shooting victims were transported to an area hospital via private vehicles. Officers spoke with one of the victims, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told investigators he had been sitting with his friend when he was struck by gunfire. He had been about a block from the location where the shooting occured, according to investigators.

Police said the other victim was shot four times and is in critical condition.

Officers are still working to determine what exactly happened at the scene.

Police said they have no suspect information and an investigation into the incident is in its early stages.