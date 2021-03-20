HPD: 1 person fatally shot, 2 others injured during family disturbance

HOUSTON – One person was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting that stemmed from a family disturbance, according to Houston Police.

Overnight, officers were dispatched to the 12300 block of Richmond Avenue in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, units located one person with gunshot wounds deceased at the scene and two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance. Police said a woman “was having a disturbance” with her boyfriend when several of her relatives came to assist her. A physical altercation ensued, shots were fired and three people were struck by gunfire. The woman’s boyfriend was fatally shot, a family friend was shot in the side and an 11-year-old child was shot in the hand.

It’s unclear who’s responsible for the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.