Suspect charged in death of man found in vacant field in November

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Nov. 23.

Robert Chenier, 29, has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a 37-year-old man.

On Nov. 23, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Cartersville Street around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the victim lying in a vacant field with a gunshot wound.

At the time of the incident, there were no known suspects nor motives, but further investigation led to the identity and arrest of Chenier.

He was arrested without incident on Thursday.